The Bend City Council is expected to consider a proposal Wednesday to create a pilot program that would close Brooks Promenade downtown to car traffic.
The proposal comes from Anthony Broadman, a lawyer and Bend City Council candidate, and Roger Worthington of Worthy Brewing Co., who are aiming to make the section of Brooks Street between NW Oregon Avenue and Franklin Avenue an open air space that is safer for walkers and bikers. The change also would give more flexibility to businesses to use the area for seating or other uses, they said.
Broadman said closing the promenade to cars creates an opportunity to look at how that space can be used to promote art and culture.
“Having this place be primarily a safe place for noncar users to use is the vision,” Broadman said Tuesday.
The idea of making the promenade car-free is not new, Broadman said. But given the interest of many businesses to use outdoor space to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Broadman said he feels there is more momentum these days.
“I think there’s more openness among businesses now to take advantage of open civic space,” Broadman said.
The specific hours the promenade would be closed to traffic are not set yet. But a memo to the council suggests that only authorized vehicles would be allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., and traffic strictly be one-way, flowing from Franklin Avenue toward NW Oregon Avenue. The Mirror Pond parking lot adjacent to the promenade would still be accessible.
The goal is to have the council approve a pilot program, which would give businesses and the city time to work out details this fall.
“The goal is to be sensitive and listen to what will work for businesses,” Broadman said.
So far, the idea has received mixed reviews from businesses along Brooks Street, said Ben Hemson, the city’s business advocate.
If the council approves a pilot program, Hemson said the plan would be to spend the fall doing outreach to the businesses along Brooks Street and meeting with the streets operations department to develop a plan to make sure emergency and utility vehicles could still access the area.
It’s important to start figuring out where the issues are so any problems could be tweaked or addressed in the spring before summer, Hemson said.
“This could be a potential permanent fixture,” he said.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
