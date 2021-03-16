After months of deliberation, the Bend City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to adopt a new set of goals that will inform how the city designs its budget for the next two years.
The council has preliminarily decided upon goals outlined in six categories. The city estimates it has between $2 million to $3 million available, outside of existing programs and funding, to spend on addressing these goals, according to city documents.
Roughly $500,000 would go toward making city government more accessible, up to $250,000 would go toward environmental projects, about $750,000 would go toward projects that address safety, health, accountability and justice issues, about $250,000 would go toward boosting economic development and $50,000 would go toward transportation and infrastructure.
The largest chunk of money, $1.2 million, is allocated to go toward housing, which includes homelessness issues.
After the council adopts these goals, the city will create a budget that would begin in July and last through 2023.
More information about what kinds of projects or concepts fall under each category can be found in the meeting agenda on the city's website.
(1) comment
How about NOT allocating the money. Set it aside. There will be hard, not soft needs, soon enough? This is a great example of government waste...oh, we have money? Gotta spend it so that when income drops, we can poor-mouth to the voters and increase taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.