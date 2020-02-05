It’s official: Bend residents will get to vote on whether to support what appears to be the largest transportation bond in the city’s history.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council unanimously approved sending a $190 million bond to the May ballot. The bond, which has been crafted and refined over the course of two years, includes more than three dozen projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion, making neighborhoods feel safer and improving how people generally travel from the east side of the city to the west side. If approved by voters, the cost to the average homeowner will be about $170 a year.
The council also voted to create a community oversight committee, which would help guide the order of projects and keep the process accountable if it passes.
“This bond really reflects the value and the needs of everyone in the community,” Mayor Sally Russell told the council.
The bond is the centerpiece of the city’s larger effort to rebuild a transportation system that has lagged behind staggering population growth over the past decade. Since the city’s last transportation bond in 2011, Bend’s population has grown from around 77,500 people to an estimate 91,000 people in 2019.
Public opinion polling has shown multiple times that fixing transportation problems is the community’s No.1 priority.
So what will voters be asked to support this May?
In general, the bond package is a mix of projects that specifically addresses congestion on the road and better infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycle riders. Some of the money would be used as a “match” to help support other transportation projects that are being done around U.S. Highway 97 by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
A complete list of all 45 projects can be found on the city’s website. Here is an overview of some of the big ticket items:
• Reed Market overpass, $36.5 million: By far the most expensive project, it seeks to fix traffic congestion on SE Reed Market Road. The bond would construct a two-lane roundabout at Reed Market Road and 15th Street and a crossing that would go over the railroad tracks at Reed Market near American Lane in southeast Bend. The project would also feed into a separate project to improve intersections at Third Street and Reed Market Road and Bond Street and Reed Market Road.
• Aune Road extension, $13 million: This project would extend Aune Road to connect with Third and Bond streets. The money would also pay for a roundabout at the intersection of Bond Street and Industrial Way.
• 12 Key Routes, $19.8 million: This money would construct a citywide, connected set of routes for bicyclists and pedestrians. Improvements would include projects that fill gaps between sidewalks and bike baths on major corridors, provide protected and buffered bike lanes and connect paths to existing Bend Park & Recreation District trails.
• Midtown Pedestrian & Bicycle Crossings, $12 million: This money would pay for a study that explores putting underpasses at Greenwood Avenue and Franklin Avenue, and another type of pedestrian crossing over Hawthorne Avenue.
• Highway ramps at Murphy Road, $10 million: This money would be used to build a northbound on-ramp onto U.S. Highway 97 and a southbound off-ramp at Murphy Road to help traffic flow east and west on the south end of town.
• Local residential safety improvement program, $8 million: This money would pay to connect incomplete sidewalks, better lighting and safer routes to schools in neighborhoods near schools and parks.
• Colorado Avenue capacity improvements, $7 million: This money would help to pay for the right of way needed to widen Colorado Avenue little by little over time between Simpson Avenue and Arizona Avenue.
• Public transit, $8 million: This money would be used to help Cascades East Transit — the public entity in charge of the bus system in Bend — pay for capital projects like bus shelters, high capacity transit and bus pull outs. It would also help pay for mobility hubs, which would act as mini transit centers to take the pressure off of Hawthorne Station.
