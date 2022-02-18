The Bend City Council is considering changing aspects of how a vacancy on the council is filled, nearly three years after the last appointment process caused controversy.
Currently, all the city charter outlines is that if a position becomes vacant on the City Council, it must be filled in 30 days or it must be filled in the next election, according to city documents.
Proposed changes would formalize the process of how someone is chosen in writing, instead of it being decided by the council at the time, said Elizabeth Oshel, an attorney with the city.
Some proposed rules include requiring the council to interview every candidate if the city receives 10 applications or fewer, ranking candidates, and efforts to reach consensus before sending the issue to the ballot.
“With these rules in place, it makes it known this is the baseline, this is what we intend to do,” said Councilor Melanie Kebler, who was a part of the group that helped design the rules.
The proposed rules for filling a vacancy are among many suggested changes to council rules that clarify how the council conducts its business. The issue of filling a vacancy, however, was put into the spotlight in 2018, the last time the council had to fill a vacancy.
Four years ago, the City Council in a split vote appointed Chris Piper to the seat Mayor Sally Russell vacated when she was elected mayor. Some criticized Russell and the rest of the council for voting for Piper, a white, Republican businessman, who wasn’t in her top three choices two days prior to the vote, over a more progressive candidate, according to previous reporting by The Bulletin.
The City Council used a similar ranking system to pick candidates four years ago, said City Recorder Robyn Christie, but the proposed rule changes provide more formal, specific parameters.
For example, the proposed rules recommend using a subcommittee to screen applications for finalists if the number of applicants is higher than 10. What screening means would be up to the council, and could include anything from setting up specific criteria or asking for additional materials, said Christie.
The proposed rules also call for each councilor to rank her or his top three candidates, and if the council reaches a tie, the body votes at least three times in an attempt to find common ground. If the council truly is in a gridlock, councilors can send it to voters.
A majority of the council appeared to not support an alternative to going to election, called drawing of lots, which would effectively mean random selection.
Kebler said she believes this process allows for more transparency and nuanced opinions. Ranking helps indicate if there’s more than one qualified candidate, which helps lead to consensus, Kebler said.
“I think (appointing Chris Piper) played a role in understanding there’s a high public interest in this process. We went through one with public dissatisfaction with the process. Is there a way to do it better next time?” Kebler said.
“This thing happened. It exposed some things that could be improved. Let’s improve them,” Kebler said.
Russell said in a text message she felt the revisions to the rules make for a more transparent and clarified process than when she was elected mayor four years ago.
The council is expected to consider adopting changes to council rules sometime in March.
