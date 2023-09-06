Roundabout (copy)
In this May 2022 photo, construction crews work on the roundabout at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend. 

The Bend City Council plans to hold a roundtable event to discuss a possible transportation fee to fund future projects.

The event is the second of three discussions on the possible fee, and is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 at the Bend Municipal Court building, 555 NE 15th St., Anne Aurand, the communications director for the city, said in a release Wednesday.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

