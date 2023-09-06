Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
The Bend City Council plans to hold a roundtable event to discuss a possible transportation fee to fund future projects.
The event is the second of three discussions on the possible fee, and is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 at the Bend Municipal Court building, 555 NE 15th St., Anne Aurand, the communications director for the city, said in a release Wednesday.
Roundtable participation is by invitation and the meeting does not include public comment.
Community members are invited to livestream the meeting via YouTube or to preregister to watch the event on Zoom.
Transportation fees are a common funding tool in Oregon, but Bend has relied on state gas taxes and some property taxes to maintain the city’s growing transportation system. These funding streams are limited and declining, Aurand said. As Bend’s transportation network grows, costs are increasing and transportation fees, to be included on utility bills, will be needed to continue its growth, the city said.
The upcoming roundtable will address feedback from the previous event in August and will be used to discuss proposed uses of the transportation fee and how they relate to community priorities. Approaches to setting transportation fee rates on business will also be discussed.
Cities like Bend with frozen property tax rates, have to look at other tools to raise the revenue needed to fund the transportation system, said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler.
“I think our transportation system has not kept up with our growth. I think that is pretty obvious to most people in Bend,” Kebler said. “But I think the other thing in play here is that there used to be a lot of federal money available for infrastructure that had to do with transportation for cites, and that has dried up over the decades.”
Kebler said this would be the city’s first transportation fee and that the goal is to fill a $15 million funding gap. That would mean a single-family detached home would pay $15 a month more in utilities and a multifamily home, depending on the size, would pay $8 to $10, she said. Kebler said the hope is to start implementing the fee by mid 2024.
At some point in the process the city will seek public input and will also engage with area neighborhood associations, Kebler said.
Sarah Hutson, the city’s senior management analyst, said a transportation fee is a more sustainable and flexible way to fund Bend’s transportation system. She also said the city will approach it with equity in mind.
“We are trying to find an approach that balances the funding need with trying to mitigate the burden for folks,” Hutson said. “And we are looking at how we can develop this in the most equitable way possible, and we are looking at how to potentially waive or reduce the fee for folks who are on utility-billing assistance.”
