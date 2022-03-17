The Deschutes Public Library is facing a potential delay in starting its central library project in north Bend after the Bend City Council made clear its lack of interest in approving an land use exemption that would be necessary to get the project off the ground quickly.
The central library project, which is one of many items being paid for by a $195 million general obligation bond approved by voters in 2020, will likely have to find a new path forward in light of the Bend City Council’s stance against granting an exception for the city’s annexation process.
Currently, the location for a new, 100,000-square-foot central library is in an urban growth boundary expansion area, which is land that sits within the growth boundary but outside of city limits. In order to be annexed, the city typically requires property owners within the expansion area to come together to create a master plan for development for at least 40 acres.
The library-owned property is only about 12 acres, and the neighboring property owner in this area so far has not been interested in joining in to start a master plan process.
This prompted the library to ask for an exemption from this city standard so the project could get started sooner rather than later. Waiting for the city to initiate planning itself could be multiple years away. The city gave a similar exemption to annex the North Star Elementary School site into city limits in the same area a few years ago.
But the City Council appears to not want to give the exemption, according to an hours-long discussion during the council meeting Wednesday. Several city councilors felt the public benefit preserving the master planning process outweighed allowing the library to move forward more quickly with an exception.
“I don’t think we should upset the city land use laws for a single project,” Councilor Anthony Broadman said Wednesday.
The idea behind having a master plan is to have coordinated, cohesive planning done at once to avoid piecemeal development, and spread the costs of building infrastructure equitably among property owners, several councilors argued. Letting the library property be annexed with an exception puts the burden of infrastructure improvements on taxpayers rather than splitting it with private developers.
Mayor Sally Russell also questioned why the issues regarding land use weren’t sorted out before going out for a bond, since the library purchased the land before the bond was passed.
“What I can’t figure out is you identified a parcel of land, you bought it, you passed a bond, but you hadn’t gotten the land use pieces cleanly put together,” Russell said Wednesday. “And here we are saying ‘We need to make (an) exception in our policies’ … I’m going to say personally this is very awkward.”
The direction of the council butts up against the city planning commission, which recommended the council grant the exception.
The location of the central library at U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane has drawn fervent opponents — including Broadman, Central Oregon LandWatch and some of the library board’s own members — who argue the central library location is not accessible.
With the council likely set to vote against allowing an exemption, library Executive Director Todd Dunkelberg said the library board will probably need to switch gears and focus on getting the neighboring property owner to agree to a master plan.
“We hoped we had an easier path getting through, so obviously that’s not working," he said.
Doing so may delay the project up to nine months, Dunkelberg told The Bulletin, and delays could mean higher costs for the project cost overall.
“We totally understand,” Dunkelberg said, referring to the council’s expected direction. “Was it expected? No. If it was expected, we wouldn’t have gone through this process.”
If the adjacent property owner doesn’t agree to do a master plan with the library in the near future, the library board will be forced to reassess its options.
“That would just delay what we’ve told the voters what we’ll be doing,” Dunkelberg said.
The Bend City Council will vote on this exemption on April 6.
