The Bend City Council has embarked on a plan to create restrictions for how, when and where people can camp on city rights of way.
“Rights of way” include public roads and sidewalks and public property such as city hall, Juniper Ridge in northeast Bend and public parking lots.
Councilors decided Wednesday evening to gather community input and vote on a proposed code by the end of October.
Two court cases, one from the U.S. District Court of Oregon in 2020 and one from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, prohibit the removal and punishment of people from public property without a place to take them. These decisions gave the unhoused the constitutional right to be protected from cruel and unusual punishment if they are camping in public.
Councilors are looking at time, place and manner restrictions on camping. City Attorney Mary Winters expects the councilors to weigh in on all three categories of regulation, she said in an email.
“We’ll be looking at examples from different cities, but must keep in mind that the state of Oregon has its own legal requirements, and that every city has different needs,” Winters said.
For instance, the city could limit camping to specific hours of the day or place no restrictions at all, allowing people to camp during both daytime and nighttime hours.
Staff members have begun drafting a code based upon council direction. Once the draft is complete, councilors will hold two sessions for public input and education. Councilors will also host a roundtable discussion with advisory boards.
Councilor Melanie Kebler said she would like as many opportunities as possible to connect with community groups. The benefit of taking a council-directed approach, she said, is that public input is immediately given to the council instead of filtering through working groups.
Councilor Barb Campbell looks forward to opportunities to hear from police. She says certain language set forth by the limitations is unclear. For example, a possible limitation the council is considering requires that “encampments (are) maintained in (a) reasonably tidy, safe manner, free of litter, waste, debris, etc.” Campbell was curious as to what it means to be “reasonably tidy” and how police will be able to enforce such a limitation.
The council’s interest in codifying camping restrictions comes in the midst of affordable housing efforts across the city and the grand opening of a new 24-hour service center, the Lighthouse Navigation Center.
Information regarding the public sessions will be available on the city’s website in the near future.
