Eleven people filed to run for three seats on the Bend City Council and the mayor's position as the filing deadline passed last week.
Current City Councilor Melanie Kebler and former councilor Chris Piper are running for mayor.
Both are longtime Bend residents, and both want to prioritize housing, houselessness, public safety and transportation. Kebler also wants to focus on climate action through both environmental and economic policies while Piper wants to pay attention to economic development via public/private partnerships.
The fourth council seat, and the most crowded of the races, has four contenders.
Bill Olsen is an area real estate broker and Vietnam War veteran with numerous past positions as an elected or appointed official.
Karon Johnson is a retired attorney and current land use chair for the Old Farm District's neighborhood association.
Erlin Taylor is an owner of an Oregon City-based property company.
Barb Campbell has served on the city council for eight years, and she is a former local business owner.
The fifth position on the council will see Sean Sipe, area real estate broker and son of House District 53 candidate Michael Sipe, and Ariel Mendez, political science instructor and Bend Park & Recreation District board member, go head to head.
The fifth council seat has three contenders. Mike Riley is the executive director of local nonprofit The Environmental Center. Julia Brown is a local retiree with family interests in Bend's business community. Rick Johns is a downtown business owner who initially submitted a bid to run for mayor.
Candidates for City Council must be registered to vote, and they must reside within the city of Bend for at least one year before taking office, according to the city's rules. The Secretary of State requires that all candidates log their finances within three days of receiving or expending funds if they intend to receive or spend more than $750.
