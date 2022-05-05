After hearing several hours of public testimony, the Bend City Council indicated it would remove the controversial "hardship housing" from its proposed shelter codes, which seek to regulate how and where different types of homeless shelters can be located.
As written in the proposed code changes, hardship housing would allow property owners to host people in RVs in residential neighborhoods who are struggling to find housing.
Dozens of people commented on the proposed changes at Wednesday's meeting, with a majority testifying against the changes. Several homeless service providers and residents showed up in support, though.
The hearing — the first to include in-person public testimony since the pandemic began — was often heated, with attendees at one point shouting at the council about not feeling heard.
Several people testified Wednesday against hardship housing, with most people expressing concerns about having too many RVs in some neighborhoods and not others, and adequate enforcement to make sure they don’t turn into de facto rentals.
The planning commission recommended several regulations to address those concerns, but councilors ultimately felt the number of regulations would ultimately prove to be a disincentive for people to use the housing option anyway.
“I think there are better options to get what we want out of this,” Councilor Megan Perkins said Wednesday.
Another change the council will likely make to the shelter codes is to remove the on-call option as a management style, and requiring on-site management whenever a shelter is operating.
The change is in response to a significant amount of public pushback about the idea of low-barrier shelters not having 24/7 management due to perceived safety concerns surrounding drugs and crime.
The requirement for 24/7 on-site management was also supported by some who were in favor of the code changes, like Jim Porter, former Bend Police chief and executive director of Central Oregon Villages.
“I don’t think 24/7 management is a bad idea, and that’s a service provider saying that,” Porter told the council Wednesday.
Also discussed Wednesday was requiring any new shelter operator to notify the neighborhood association when a shelter is proposed. This requirement already exists for notifying schools and parks in the draft code language.
But perhaps what has been the most controversial aspect of the proposed shelter code changes remains untouched for now: allowing outdoor shelters in residential zones.
An outdoor managed homeless shelter could exist today in a residential zone, regardless of whether these codes get adopted, thanks to recent state legislation that is set to expire in 2023, according to city staff. The only difference offered through the code change is that it would be allowed as an outright use instead of a conditional use, which generally is a lengthier land use process.
On Wednesday, several people testified against the idea of having managed, low-barrier outdoor shelters in their neighborhoods, and much of their testimony centered on their perceived behaviors of homeless people. Several people expressed concern about higher rates of crime or drug use, and asked questions about what happens after people are in the shelter.
While data about criminal behavior has been tracked at two established homeless camps that were swept by the city, Bend Police typically in the past have not tracked whether someone is housed or unhoused when citing or arresting someone for a crime.
There was also a resounding sentiment Wednesday that several people were there to express how they simply felt they were being ignored.
“Everything is geared to optics for the homeless while disregarding legitimate concerns raised by the rest of Bend residents,” Bend resident Jennifer Eichorn said. “You state that you’re listening, but you reject our calls for balance.”
But many proponents of the code changes said while the code may not be perfect, the homelessness crisis is too acute to wait to do something. Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away, and having clear standards for different kinds of shelters is a good step toward getting people in unmanaged camps throughout the streets of Bend housed.
“It’s time to get ahead of the homeless crisis and treat it like the crisis it is,” said David Welton of Bend YIMBY, a group that supports housing solutions.
A first reading to adopt the code changes will likely happen May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.