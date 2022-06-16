The Bend City Council is gearing up to regulate how, where and when homeless people can camp within city limits.
On Wednesday, the council decided to establish a work group made up of business owners, service providers, people who have been homeless and others in the community to help define new rules to govern unmanaged homeless campers.
The city already has an administrative policy, which has been used at least twice since its inception, to clear homeless camps along Emerson Avenue and Second Street in the last two years.
But ultimately, the existing administrative policy does not prohibit camping in the city’s public right of way, nor does it have any clear guidance on where homeless people can sleep and live.
The policy follows a yearlong process to adopt changes to the city code that regulate where shelters can be and define new kinds of shelters, like outdoor managed shelters.
There are 785 homeless individuals in Bend, but only 280 shelter beds, according to this year’s Central Oregon Point-in-Time count.
While the shelter code changes seek to encourage the development of more shelters to transition people out of homelessness, the issue of unmanaged camping along city streets continues to be a sticking point among businesses and residents who comment during public meetings.
“We hear and understand the urgency of people coming to us, asking us, pleading with us, to address the situation we’re currently seeing with people camping in an unmanaged way on public property often in roadways or in places where they are in danger of being run over by a vehicle,” Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell said Wednesday. “I see .. that it is inhumane and that it’s not working for anyone in this city.”
As the city navigates the issue of managing unsanctioned camping, it will have to operate within the confines of the notable federal court decision, Martin v. Boise.
The decision, broadly, bars cities from prohibiting camping on public land outright without having shelter for those campers. In essence, a city can't broadly prohibit camping on a public right of way without having adequate shelter for people.
But the ruling does allow for cities to have time, place and manner restrictions, said Elizabeth Oshel, an attorney with the city of Bend.
Regulations the city could choose to adopt are ones that prohibit when people can camp, such as between sunset to sunrise, or where they camp — such as only permitting camping on certain streets or public areas, or to have a distance buffer from schools, Oshel said.
The city could also regulate how people camp, like limiting a campsite to a certain square footage.
One misconception some people have about the Martin v. Boise ruling is that because an area has a higher homeless population than it does the number of available beds that the city cannot enforce laws, Oshel said.
The question is more individual: Is there a place available for the person the police are attempting to move? There are multiple factors that influence the answer to this question, Oshel said.
For example, if the only bed available is at a shelter where a person has been trespassed, then the police can’t legally force this person to move. If the only beds available are for men, and the people in question are women and children, police again may not be able to enforce any rules around camping.
“The goal is to have rules specific to how Bend wants to regulate camping and give the community more certainty,” Oshel said.
Councilor Megan Perkins said Wednesday she struggled with the idea of regulating when and where people can camp when the city still significantly lacks the appropriate amount of housing and shelter space for people.
Perkins said she was more interested in regulating how camps exist, such as deciding how many camps can be in an area or requiring portable toilets for a certain number of camps in one area.
“It’s going to be a real rough summer,” Perkins said. "My concern is the constant displacement of people around our city. I would hope that as this code is developed we are addressing that in some way — not just where you can’t but where you can.”
People sleeping or living in public does not bother me, but mountains of trash has to stop. Deal with the trash!
