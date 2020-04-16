Short-term rental stays will remain discouraged but not prohibited in Bend, a policy decision that is strikingly different from Deschutes County and other cities across Oregon.
A resolution that would have banned people from staying in short-term rentals for recreational purposes — and levy a fine of up to $750 a day if they did — died before coming to a vote during the Bend City Council’s meeting on Wednesday.
The resolution didn’t move forward largely because four councilors — Bill Moseley, Justin Livingston, Chris Piper and Bruce Abernethy — felt it unfairly targeted short-term rentals, and that further restrictions weren’t needed because many in the hospitality industry are already self-regulating, as evidenced by extremely low occupancy rates.
“Government doesn’t act just to act, it needs a reason,” Livingston said. “Is this a solution looking for a problem? I think it is.”
The decision to not move forward with the resolution goes against the grain of what many other cities and counties have done in enacting prohibitions in different forms for hotels and rentals in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late March, City Manager Eric King issued an order strongly advising people to not travel to Bend and not to stay in hotels, motels and vacation rentals. After Deschutes County last week decided to prohibit recreational vacation rental stays and institute a fine, the city decided to craft a resolution mirroring the county’s decision to be consistent, King said.
But some on the council didn’t see the logic in only focusing on short-term rentals, and felt that economic consequences that could come from this kind of restriction are also bad for the community as a whole.
Moseley said that he is worried that if governments continue to operate on a health perspective alone, the area will end up in a depression, which leads to other consequences like mental health impacts, job losses and people losing their homes.
"Those risks aren’t that far away, and are very real,” Moseley said.
Some also felt that a decision to prohibit rentals would have made sense a few weeks ago, at the beginning of the crisis, but is less needed now that Oregon appears to be flattening the curve of infection and local hospitals don’t appear to be overwhelmed.
“We’re in a situation where it looks like we have it under control,” Moseley said. “We need to ease up the pain on the other side of this equation.”
Livingston said that Bend is not only flattening the curve, but that “we are on the down side of it.”
“We have nurses taking temperatures because they have nothing else to do,” Livingston said.
For other councilors, like Piper and Abernethy, low occupancy rates are evidence that short term rental operators and people who would be their guests are already self regulating and canceling their stays.
Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell, who supported the prohibition, disagreed with the idea that getting voluntary compliance was enough.
“If some owners are taking a hit because they are doing the right thing, and others are not, and we can’t enforce that … what’s the economic harm of having an enforceable ban?” Goodman-Campbell said.
Councilor Barb Campbell, who also supported the prohibition, said the seriousness of the disease itself is what is driving her decision making when it comes to balancing public health and the need to “reopen” Bend’s economy.
“For me, even if the risk of catching this thing may be low, the thing is very terrible,” Campbell said.
Timing is also crucial, Goodman-Campbell said. Bend may not have an outbreak now, but if people start seeing Bend as a place to shelter-in-place during the pandemic, she fears the community could see an influx of cases while other communities start reopening their economies in the summer.
“If we delay and we’re not clear … I worry we’ll still suffer the consequences,” Goodman-Campbell said.
