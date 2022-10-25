In the races for for the four open positions on the Bend City Council, candidates for positions No. 4 and 5 debated on key issues facing Bend residents at a forum Monday night.
The League of Women Voters and City Club of Central Oregon forum was moderated by Mike Fisher, an instructional dean at Central Oregon Community College, who asked questions ranging from city collaboration to wildfire mitigation to noise complaints. However, the primary focus was candidates' stances on future growth and housing.
Candidates for position No. 4, which holds only a two-year term after the seat was vacated by former councilor Rita Shenkelberg earlier this year, include Barb Campbell, Karon Johnson, Bill Olsen and Erlin Taylor. Candidates for position No. 5 are Ariel Mendez and Sean Sipe.
The contrast between building higher density within city limits, and expanding the urban growth boundary has been a common topic among Central Oregon debates this election season. Campbell, who is currently in her eighth year on the council, said at Monday's debate it is not an "either or" problem. She said the solution is to foster in-fill and subsidize workforce housing while making incremental expansions to the urban growth boundary every five years.
“Frankly, infrastructure is the barrier,” Campbell said, citing improved transportation systems as a necessity.
Campbell has led a mostly self-funded campaign with some in-kind contributions from Democratic Deschutes County Commission candidates Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom for literature and brochures, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's candidate filing site.
Johnson is a former Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney and a former prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice in Guam. She has been a vocal proponent of native tree conservation. In her position as land-use chair of the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association, she was vehemently against bringing the Stevens Road Tract land into Bend's urban growth boundary, saying it encouraged sprawl and gave too much control to the Legislature. The tract on Bend's east side is targeted for housing development under a unique approach allowed by House Bill 3318 in 2021.
Johnson said Monday she was in favor of building densely and reducing the price of land to close the gap in housing affordability. One way to encourage affordability would be to require a certain percentage of a housing development be affordable housing, Johnson said. She also said she would consider imposing fees on earnings from short-term rentals.
Bill Olson, a local real estate broker and Vietnam War veteran, was absent from the forum. He also failed to appear at a Bend Chamber of Commerce-hosted event in September.
Monday's forum was Taylor's first official public appearance. At the aforementioned Chamber-hosted forum, Taylor sent Madison Berggren, an employee of Rebecca Tweed, a Republican political strategist based in the Portland area who is affiliated with Taylor's campaign.
Taylor, president of an Oregon-City based property company Illume Property Partners, is backed by the Central Oregon Association of Realtors PAC, who contributed $10,000 cash and over $6,000 for surveys and polls to her campaign. Taylor has also earned the support of 60th district State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who contributed $500 to her campaign.
Taylor said Monday her experience working in housing gives her the ability to collaborate and find housing solutions. She said she was opposed to imposing fees on short-term rental income and was in favor of reducing the fees the city collects for new developments.
"Although Barb has been well-intended, she has had eight years to try and figure this out, and, so far, we haven't seen the progress," Taylor said.
Mendez, one of two candidates for the council seat currently held by Councilor Mo Mitchell, is a political science instructor at Oregon State University - Cascades and a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board. He has run with a heavy focus on transportation and making Bend more bike and pedestrian friendly. He has garnered financial support from local Democrat Eileen Kiely, vice chair of the Deschutes Democratic Party and 2018 House District 53 candidate, and the Deschutes County Democratic Central Committee
Mendez said Monday he is in favor of developing the Stevens Road Tract into a complete neighborhood along with other affordable housing projects, but large scale expansion bankrupts cities, he said.
"I'm not going to sell you out for some business deal," Mendez said.
Sipe, the other candidate for position No. 5, is an area real estate broker and the most well-funded candidate in the race with just over $57,000 in total contributions. Sipe's father, Michael Sipe, is running for the Legislature in House District 53. The Central Oregon Association of Realtors PAC, which is directed and funded in large part by area realtors, has contributed just under $50,000 to his campaign. Sipe has also earned support from the Deschutes County Republican Central Committee.
"I don't take this run lightly," Sipe said Monday.
He said he is in favor of a strategic approach to both building density and expanding for future growth through varying types of housing. Like Taylor, he said he'll lean on his knowledge base in the real estate sector to meet commercial and residential needs.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon will host another forum for the candidates for mayor and position No. 6 on the Bend City Council at the Larkspur Community Center. Candidates for mayor are Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper, and candidates for position No. 6 are Julia Brown, Rick Johns and Mike Riley. The league's final debate will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Deschutes County fairgrounds, featuring the candidates for the 5th Congressional District, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
