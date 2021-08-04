The Bend City Council is considering a permanent ban on fireworks in the city.
On Wednesday, a majority of the council appeared to support banning the sale and use of fireworks due to wildfire concerns. Most of the council still supported allowing a professional public fireworks display.
Councilor Anthony Broadman was the only council member to not explicitly support the ban, saying he has yet to make up his mind and wants to ask more questions.
The discussion came roughly a month after the council ratified an emergency order to ban fireworks in response to an unprecedented heat wave that scorched Central Oregon leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
A public records request obtained by The Bulletin also shows the council has received dozens of emails in the past month from residents calling for a ban on fireworks. Some even questioned why a public display of fireworks is still held at Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint.
Some have spoken to the council against the ban, including Jason Trout, Regional Manager for TNT, on Wednesday. Trout said the real problem was the enforcement of fireworks, and that the council was making a decision without fully understanding the problem, which in turn is hurting nonprofit organizations that use fireworks sales as fundraisers.
“The fireworks we are selling in Bend … are not the one starting fireworks,” he said Wednesday.
As the temporary ban expires at the end of the summer, the council decided to consider the larger question that for years has been posed in Bend: Should fireworks be banned in Bend?
For the majority of the council, the answer is yes.
“We know that (fireworks) are dangerous and we know things are drier in our world these days,” said Mayor Sally Russell.
Many councilors cited concerns about the climate getting hotter and drier, as well as general safety concerns, as reasons why.
City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg said on Wednesday it is important to consider the impact fireworks have on people’s mental health and on pets around the community.
“I just think that we need to protect our city and the people who live here,” Schenkelberg said.
The council will vote officially whether to ban fireworks sometime later this year, according to city staff.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.