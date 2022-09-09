Emerson (copy)
Tents lined NE Emerson Avenue near Second Street in Bend in June.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

As the City of Bend prepares to draft its first unsanctioned camping code, which will create city rules that regulate where, when and how people can sleep outside, some staff want to apply an "equity analysis" to the process.

"We need to ensure that the code reflects something that is feasible for our community members who are currently sleeping outside," said Anna Allen, the equity and inclusion director for the city.

