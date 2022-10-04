Bend calls new vacation rental policies a success

A Bend vacation rental sign. (Andy Tullis/Bulletin file photo)

The Bend City Council will consider on Wednesday adopting new regulations for short-term vacation rentals such as AirBnBs. 

The proposed changes would limit the concentration of short-term rentals in an effort to decrease the likelihood of these types of rentals taking over entire blocks of residential areas. The changes would also attempt to incentivize owners to lease long-term. A public hearing will be held during the regular meeting Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m., before the councilors vote.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.