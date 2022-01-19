The city will buy the Rainbow Motel off Franklin Avenue to use as a transitional homeless shelter in Bend.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved buying the 1 acre property at 154 NE Franklin Avenue for $4.55 million.
The money comes from the city's general fund, which is primarily made up of property tax revenue.
The most immediate use the City Council sees for the property is as a transitional shelter for Bend's homeless residents. However, the property is seen as a "public investment," said Councilor Anthony Broadman on Wednesday, and over time the property could be considered for other uses, such as the location for a new City Hall, affordable housing or other public uses.
The City Council has a goal to create shelter for 500 homeless residents by mid 2023, as well as 1,000 rent and price restricted housing units.
The City Council considered purchasing the Rainbow Motel last spring with state funding from the Turnkey Program, which allows cities to buy hotels and turn them into homeless shelters, but decided to not buy it at the time because another hotel — the Bend Value Inn — was more affordable.
The Bend Chamber of Commerce in the past has argued against this property turning into a transitional shelter. The chamber has argued that given its location at the gateway to downtown, the site has more potential as housing and could have to generate tax revenue in a district is city is trying to revitalize.
