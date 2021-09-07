Two Bend city councilors are asking the Deschutes County Commission to consider creating a joint office to end homelessness.
Shortly after a meeting where the council and commission met to discuss strategies to reduce homelessness, Councilor Anthony Broadman and Councilor Megan Perkins co-wrote a letter asking the county to consider creating a centralized office that would connect local governments, people experiencing homelessness, funders, service providers and the community at large.
The councilors said what is happening in Central Oregon now is “not sustainable.”
“The non-profit and faith community cannot continue to bear this burden. It is not fair to people experiencing homelessness or their housed neighbors,” Broadman and Perkins wrote.
In the letter, councilors applaud the efforts being made both by the city and county to put money toward projects like managed camps and housing projects but say it’s not enough to keep up with the region’s growing homeless population. The population grew roughly 13% between 2020 and 2021, according to Central Oregon’s Point-in-Time count, which roughly estimates how many homeless people are unsheltered on one given night in January.
Not systematically addressing homelessness also brings other crises beyond housing, according to the letter.
“Fire risk, hazardous waste crises, conflicts with local businesses, and, as the public health agency for our region, you are all too familiar with the exorbitant costs to our system presented by people struggling to find a safe home,” Broadman and Perkins wrote.
Broadman told The Bulletin on Friday he wanted to write the letter to formally put the idea on the table. Perkins could not be reached for comment.
While both the city and county are doing more now than ever to address homelessness, all the solutions in the works right now are just Band-Aids to a larger problem, Broadman said.
As a councilor, something Broadman says he struggles with is that despite not having any public health or mental health resources, the city is asked to do so much when it comes to addressing homelessness.
Homelessness is a public health issue, Broadman said, and as the local public health authority, the county should be playing a bigger role in having a coordinated, regional response.
A joint office could not only help respond to the issue, but also help prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place, he said. Funding could come from a variety of sources, including a portion of the county’s unallocated lodging tax dollars.
“People don’t want to acknowledge that it’s going to cost the taxpayers so much more money if we don’t address this efficiently right now,” Broadman said. “Right now these problems are addressable. Let’s not become Portland.”
Commissioner Phil Chang said he was happy to receive the letter from the council on Friday, and was supportive of the general concept. He said he saw a possible opportunity to use money from tax foreclosures, which comes when someone’s property is foreclosed upon and the government sells the property at public auction, as a way to finance the office. The county receives roughly $500,000 to $600,000 a year from these kinds of sales, Chang said.
Chang said he did have concerns about proposing the county as the “executive agency” of the joint office.
“I’m afraid that a variety of partners — it could be any of the municipalities, it could be service providers — could say we have an office for that now and feel like the need for their active engagement could be less,” Chang said Friday. “This is an all hands on deck problem.”
Commissioner Patti Adair said she did not read the letter closely enough yet as of Friday afternoon to officially endorse the idea or not, but said in general she supports collaboration.
Commission Chair Tony DeBone said he had yet to see the letter as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.