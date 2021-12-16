The Bend City Council approved a tentative schedule for the design and construction of projects in the first five years of a general obligation transportation bond, including an earlier emphasis on Reed Market Road improvements.
The council unanimously decided Wednesday to generally follow a recommendation from the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, which is charged with overseeing implementation of projects included in the bond approved last year by voters. The council did, however, decide to allocate more money to design projects related to the Reed Market Road corridor earlier in the five-year window, including the building of a railroad overpass.
The original timing brought to the council by the oversight committee would have put the construction of the overpass, which was a cornerstone project used to sell the bond by some advocates, near the end of the 10-year window of the bond in 2029 and 2030.
But in a meeting earlier this month, Mayor Sally Russell suggested filling a funding gap that existed with the original recommendation for Reed Market Road design work for the overpass given its complexity, cost and the fact it is a centerpiece of the bond itself. The council decided to add about $3 million for the design of this project between 2024 and 2026.
There was also pressure from some residents and the Bend Chamber of Commerce to prioritize the overpass project as it was a priority for many people who voted in favor of the transportation bond in 2020.
This will help move up the construction of the project to be in year seven or eight of the bond, or around 2027 or 2028, according to City Engineer Ryan Oster.
The projects will cost roughly $78 million over the course of five years, according to city documents.
Some of the projects include planning work for pedestrian crossings at Franklin, Hawthorne and Greenwood avenues, a protected bike lane along Olney Avenue, and extending Aune Road to connect Third Street and Bond Street.
A full list of projects for the next five years can be found at the city's website.
