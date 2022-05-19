After months of public discussion and controversy, the Bend City Council has passed code changes that regulate where and how homeless shelters can be built in the city.
The City Council meeting where this decision was made Wednesday night was at times very emotional. Several members of the public brought protest signs against the proposed code changes, while several city councilors ardently defended the reasons behind their support for the changes.
The shelter codes have been among the most controversial topics in Bend’s recent history, garnering more than 700 public comments, according to a release from the city.
The codes address three permanent shelter types, referred to as outdoor, multiroom and group shelters.
The council decided to make three significant changes to the code in response to public feedback, including taking out one type of temporary shelter altogether.
Hardship housing, which was originally proposed as a way to let property owners allow an RV on their property for someone struggling to secure housing under certain conditions, is no longer a part of the code that was adopted Wednesday.
Another change adopted Wednesday included taking out an on-call option for managing a shelter, opting instead to require any shelter operating 24 hours a day to have on-site management. That management could be provided by a shelter resident. Neighborhood associations will also now be notified if a shelter is being proposed in their area.
The aspect of the code that garnered the most backlash — allowing outdoor managed shelters in residential neighborhoods on land that is already being used by an institution like a church, school, park or club — remains.
A state law currently allows homeless shelters in residential areas, but expires in 2023.
Several people testified Wednesday, repeating concerns about safety related to perceived behaviors of homeless people that have become mainstay at council meetings over the past six months.
But the Bend City Council stood by the code changes, at times expressing frustration at how some people in public comments characterize homeless people.
“These are people. They are not animals,” Councilor Melanie Kebler said Wednesday. “They are not a problem to be shoved aside.”
In response to several public commenters mentioning addiction as the cause of homelessness, Councilor Barb Campbell shared her own story as an alcoholic, 20 years sober. She attributed her success to be invested in rather than cast aside by society.
“I’m one of those people who was thankfully thought of as not irredeemable,” she said.
In general, the council argued the code changes are necessary to make the process easier and more regulated for shelters to come online in the future.
Councilor Anthony Broadman compared the changes to how the city regulates lots of things, like the size of streets and signs.
“Why in God’s name would we not regulate the siting of where a facility this critical would go?” Broadman said.
Councilor Megan Perkins said she couldn’t help but think about how 27% of homeless people counted in the region’s point-in-time count were families with children.
"I’m a mother, member of a family, and I keep thinking about 27% of homeless population that is family with kids. That’s why I want to do everything I can as a City Councilor to get people a safe place to sleep,” she said.
The codes will be officially adopted in a second reading on June 1.
(4) comments
Once again, our authoritarian/woke Bend city Council are not going to listen to 95% of the people that oppose low barrier homeless shelter in residential neighborhoods!!
That’s right, it seems that the liberal Wok are a bunch of totalitarian/authoritarian thinking dictators, they’re gonna do whatever they want regardless of what the taxpayer of the city Voted them in to do, listen to the majority, and do as the people ask!!
I am so sick and tired of the homeless in the city, I don’t really care about them anymore, I won’t give them anything anymore, they’re a bunch of lazy panhandling filthy drug using alcoholic and erratic people!!
I’m tired of hearing about the homeless children it’s such a small percentage!!
The majority are able body working men and women between the ages of 19 and 50 years old!!
This is just a warning, you implement these people in residential neighborhoods who will be roaming our neighborhoods when the shelters are closed down between 6 AM and 6 PM, it’s not going to be a pleasant connection for anybody!! I will personally make their life miserable if I catch them doing anything in my neighborhood they’re not supposed to be, in fact they better not be running around my neighborhood peeking into windows breaking in the cars breaking into homes!!
They are vagrants, they pay no taxes, they have no responsibility, all they do is panhandle and look for the next high, and that’s not my problem.
I plopped hundreds of thousands of dollars down on my home and I’ll be damned if I’m gonna have this garbage in my neighborhood!
Defense city Council are disgusting, they’re absolutely rude, inconsiderate, puppets for the liberal movement, we are not Portland but these liberals want to make us in the Portland, Time for the citizens to stand up against the authoritarian Ben city Council that run in this town, we will not be silenced in the homeless are not gonna be safe in our neighborhoods, for they are not welcome in my neighborhood, they are not my neighbors, My neighbors work and pay taxes take care of their lawns, we don’t need vagrants.
I guarantee you not one of the Ben city Council members when they were growing up ever had a low barrier homeless shelter in their neighborhood, i’m sure their parents would’ve came out of their skin if that happened!!
TRANSFORM, I agree with some of your points. For example, we do have an amazing community of people willing to pitch in to do what is necessary to help our most vulnerable and endangered neighbors--the unhoused. We truly are blessed to live in a compassionate place.
However, City of Bend government was never purposed to provide social support services; mental health and addiction services are the provenance of County government. Unfortunately, Deschutes County’s sole initiative to set up managed outdoor shelter space collapsed under the objections of an adjacent landowner. Just as well, as it would have followed the design recommendations of extremist think tank writer Christopher F. Rufo to look like a mid-20th century internment camp.
Fortunately, we now have a newly created intergovernmental agency to coordinate local efforts. But, up till now, City of Bend government has, essentially, been on its own--and I believe it is doing everything it can to honor the expectations of the voters to mitigate and resolve the tragedy of the growing numbers of unhoused people--including hundreds of school children, as we learned last evening. City of Bend has partnered with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach and Bend Heroes Foundation to create the widely applauded Veterans Village. Another city partnership built the life-saving 2nd St. Shelter; I have not heard of a single death by hypothermia since it opened. All that, plus the repurposing of old motels, indicates real on-the-ground progress.
TRANSFORM, you are right: There are many ways to approach resolving the issue of houselessness. Bend government recognizes that the status quo is unacceptable and is pursuing every path within its purview to provide relief and safety for everyone in our community. TRANSFORM, what is your solution?
“These are people. They are not animals,” Councilor Melanie Kebler said Wednesday. “They are not a problem to be shoved aside.”
How astute! But the only folks who are treating our homeless as animals are the city council. It’s the citizens of bend who donate tons of stuff to charities all over the city; its the citizens of bend who voluntarily clean up areas like china hat and hunnel and 3rd st among others to protect the health of those same folks. However it’s the city that refuses to act to get the mental health and addiction treatment many of these folks need; it’s the city that threatens the health and safety of all citizens of bend when they don’t address the crimes committed by the minority of these folks. For the homeless among us that need just a hand and not a hand out, the city council refuses to act in ways that would do just that. Why do they behave that way? Because they think they have all the answers, they refuse to re-allocate funds available or re-examine current expenditures in a creative way, they continue to believe in the failed policy of “housing first”, they don’t accept that they may be ignorant and refuse to heed the proven ideas from other people and organizations that have experience with this situation. If they want do to do everything they can, as Perkins says, they sure have a poor way of showing it….there are many other ways that are being ignored.
The people whom were opposed to low barrier shelters like myself are certainly not asking to cast aside houseless people , we were actually advocating for high barrier shelters which is safer especially for children and families. Low barrier is simply not safe for anyone involved houseless included . We need more high barrier shelters and to invest in these folks not contribute to an unsuccessful model that just allows them to come and go and not get the proper help they need. These folks need help. It just is not sustainable. And I am resigning as SWNA Chair as now the city has placed the burden on NA’s to be a point of contact when a shelter does come into our neighborhood and I don’t condone this and if don’t want the liability.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.