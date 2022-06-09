stock_Bend City Council

A Bend City Council meeting.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

The two vacancies on the Bend City Council have been filled. 

The two positions will be taken over by Stephen Sehgal, a 27-year-old victims advocate who works in the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, and Mo Mitchell, a 40-year-old mental health counselor. Both are members of the city's Human Rights and Equity Commission. 

The two were unanimously approved by the council in a special meeting Thursday night. They were chosen after the council conducted eight interviews on Thursday.

Those eight were narrowed down from a field of more than 30 applicants, according to public records. 

Seghal and Mitchell will serve until the end of the year unless they choose to run for reelection. Seghal indicated he planned to run this November. Mitchell was undecided. 

The pair replace Sally Russel and Rita Schenkelberg, who resigned from the council last month.

Three City Council seats and the Mayor's seat will be on the ballot this November.

This story will be updated. 

Reporter: 541-633-2160, bvisser@bendbulletin.com

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

(2) comments

guest3025
guest3025

Seemingly, Mo Mitchell was selected before the May 4th Bend City Council mtg, listen to her public comment during this mtg.

Watch 5 minutes before her comment, she was deliberately placed as the final person to comment that evening.

Start to watch at 4hr35m, with Mo's comment beginning at 4hr45m. Notice other comments continually would be placed in front of Mo.

Keep in mind, Sally resigned May 9th and Rita on May 17th.

May 4th link:

https://bend.granicus.com/player/clip/694?view_id=9&redirect=true

64363
64363

I listened to this link, twice. There is no evidence to back up your bizarre assertion that Mo Mitchell was "selected" on May 4 to be appointed on June 9. None.

