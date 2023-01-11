In its first major decision since the election, the Bend City Council selected its newest member Wednesday in a unanimous vote: Megan Norris, a 44-year-old planning manager for regional housing developer Hayden Homes.
A seat on the council was left vacant after Melanie Kebler was elected mayor in the 2022 general election. Norris was selected from a pool of 14 applicants.
Among her priorities are child care, housing and the environment, Norris said.
"I feel housing is a huge issue for our community and growing population," she said. "We really need to make sure that we are providing all working families an opportunity to find a home that they can afford."
In her role at Hayden Homes, Norris is part of the proposed Parkside Place affordable housing pilot project located off of U.S. Highway 20 on the east side of Bend. The project was made possible by House Bill 4079, which created a pilot program that allows Bend and Redmond to build affordable housing on land outside their urban growth boundaries.
Parkside Place is still in its early stages and is expected to go before the council in mid-February. At that point, Norris will likely have to recuse herself from her position on council to avoid a conflict of interest.
Norris consulted City Manager Eric King and a city attorney soon after the council vacancy was first announced in December to ensure she was able to avoid any potential or actual conflicts of interest, King said.
"She had lots of questions, and we did our best to mechanically talk her through how that would work," he said.
Recusals are far from unprecedented, Kebler said.
"I think she did the work to make sure that that was not something that prevents her from being a full participant," Kebler said.
Prior to moving to Bend in 2019, Norris worked for over a decade in Sacramento, California, in housing, politics and environmental projects.
Norris worked for a year as Central Oregon's first child care accelerator, a Bend Chamber of Commerce program that aimed to increase access to child care in the region. She also ran for the Bend-La Pine School Board in 2020 on the basis of adequately funding schools, retaining teachers and staff, safety and inclusivity and environmental stewardship.
Norris, who is Latina, credited her ethnicity for allowing her to see issues and priorities from a different vantage point than others.
"I think I have a good ability to see different points of view and work with different walks of life," Norris said during her interview Wednesday with the City Council.
She was taught by her parents to give back to the community, and has always held public service in the highest regard, Norris said. Now with two daughters of her own, she said she prioritizes the things she does to make Bend a better place for them and future generations.
The City Council whittled down the 14 applicants to four earlier this week. Those four were interviewed by the council Wednesday.
One of the newest council members, Mike Riley, said he wanted to make sure whomever he voted for was active in the workforce and had experience with the issues the council will work on. Each of the final four candidates possessed that in different ways, he said.
But with workforce issues and diversity top of mind, Riley said Norris fit the bill.
"I thought that Megan sort of rose to the top and met that criteria the best," Riley said.
The other finalists were Bryan Brown, a construction project manager; Greg Delgado, an equity consultant and 2016 state Senate candidate; and John Heylin, a downtown business owner.
Norris will be sworn in at a council meeting on Jan. 18. The following day, Jan. 19, the City Council will host a listening session to hear community members' thoughts as it outlines its priorities and goals.
Conflict of interest is what the Bend City Council does best.
