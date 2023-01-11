Megan Norris (copy)
Megan Norris, in a November 2019 file photo, after she was hired by the Bend Chamber of Commerce to help address Central Oregon’s child care shortage. On Wednesday, the Bend City Council selected her to fill a vacancy on the council. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

In its first major decision since the election, the Bend City Council selected its newest member Wednesday in a unanimous vote: Megan Norris, a 44-year-old planning manager for regional housing developer Hayden Homes.

A seat on the council was left vacant after Melanie Kebler was elected mayor in the 2022 general election. Norris was selected from a pool of 14 applicants. 

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.

Bender5
Bender5

Conflict of interest is what the Bend City Council does best.

