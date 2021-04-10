More acreage for housing has been added to a new plan that will guide the future development of southeast Bend, though some have concerns the proposed zoning is a missed opportunity to encourage denser housing.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council adopted the Southeast Area Plan, which outlines recommendations to the city about how to develop 479 acres of land that was brought into Bend’s urban growth boundary in 2016.
It also maps out where streets and multi-use pathways should be and identifies the general location of where public amenities, like parks and schools, should be in the area bordered by 27th Street and Ferguson Road.
The plan, which was developed over three years by a committee of property owners, residents and other agencies, amends what is currently in the city’s 2016 comprehensive plan for the area.
The biggest change is the committee recommends the area should allocate more land for residential use and less land for employment uses, like business and manufacturing. Specifically the plan recommends zoning 154 acres residential versus 122 acres, and zoning 289 acres for employment purposes instead of 321 acres.
Of the land zoned purely for residential purposes, 10 acres would be zoned high density, 35 acres would be medium density, and 105 acres would be zoned standard residential.
The amount of standard residential — which historically is a zone for single family homes — stood out as an issue for some of the councilors, as well as Rory Isbell, an attorney with the land advocacy organization Central Oregon LandWatch.
While overall supportive of the plan, Isbell questioned the choice to zone more standard residential when for years the housing discussion has centered on needing higher density housing to address the city’s housing shortage and affordability issues.
Isbell also noted that the choice to swap out land previously designated for industrial use for employment land and residential land will mean the city will have to find other land or expand the urban growth boundary.
“It seems like a bit of a missed opportunity,” Isbell said during the meeting Wednesday. “Our greatest need in Bend is for multifamily units.”
Councilor Melanie Kebler said she also shared the same concerns about zoning, but felt better knowing that a recently passed state law — called House Bill 2001 — legally requires cities to allow more types of housing that aren’t just single family homes in standard residential zones.
Damian Syrnyk, the city’s project manager for the plan, said the goal of adding more standard residential zoning was to recognize and respect that the area is surrounded by existing rural housing, while still providing opportunities to developers to build cottage housing and other denser types of housing now permitted in this zone thanks to a change in state law.
And according to the plan, the changes end up adding more capacity for both housing and jobs. The original 2016 plan claimed the area could be home to 820 housing units and 2,274 jobs.
“With the changes we are bringing forward, we are seeing capacity for housing units and jobs in the Southeast,” Syrnyk said.
The plan also recommends the city adopt a new housing use for this area, he said. It would be called a live-work townhome, which would encompass a living unit and work space. The plan also suggests standalone, multifamily housing be built in commercial districts to high density residential standards.
With regards to the lack of industrial land, Syrnyk said a deeper look into the topography of the area made it unsuitable.
A goal of switching out land zoned for industrial use for mixed employment is to allow some industrial uses that are more compatible with a neighborhood setting, Syrnyk said.
For full details, the southeast area plan summary report can be found online in the city council’s April 7 agenda.