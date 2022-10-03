Arnold Canal
A small section of Arnold Irrigation District's main canal lined with cement near Bend on Aug. 18, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

A group that opposes the piping of Arnold Irrigation District’s main canal in south Bend has filed a lawsuit alleging that the project will irreversibly damage the local environment and will diminish property values.

Save Arnold Canal, a grassroots movement made up mainly of residents near the canal, filed the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Eugene last week, according to a release from the group.

