Ruffwear, the Bend dog outdoor gear company, has laid off 13% of its workforce, resulting in the elimination of 11 positions.
This is the first layoff in the company's nearly 30 years in business. Rising inflation affecting consumer spending and supply chain issues are the chief reasons for the layoffs that were announced on Tuesday, said Brandan Hill, Ruffwear president.
"It was a tough decision," said Hill in an interview. "Our mission hasn't changed. We're still very much about inspiring dog and human connections outdoors. That's what we do. What we're doing now is ensuring that we can continue to do that."
The wholesale industry has been in a state of turmoil so far this year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there have been 62,000 layoffs reported, a 3% increase since 2022.
In Oregon, the trade industry that a business like Ruffwear is categorized as lost about 550 jobs from December to January, and 40 of those lost jobs were in the Bend-Redmond area, said Nicole Ramos, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. A majority of the jobs lost, Ramos said, were in the retail trade sector.
It's not surprising that the industry would contract after a year when consumers spent a record $123.6 billion on pet products in 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association, a trade group representing the pet products industry.
The pet products industry tried to meet the dramatic rise in consumer demand during the pandemic and now is experiencing the after effects of that rush, said Todd Laurence, Oregon State University-Cascades instructor of business administration. During the height of the pandemic, pets were in high demand and adoption rates also rose, Laurence said.
"This is something we're seeing in a variety of sectors of industries, especially those that grew during the pandemic," Laurence said. "Pet products is one of them. You couldn't get a pet even if you tried during the pandemic. Pet adoptions saw a huge increase.
"Anytime you have a huge increase for a product, it's most likely the market will return to pre-bubble levels. "
Just slightly more than half the households in the United States own a dog, according to the pet products association. And nearly three-fourths of every household has some kind of pet, according to the association.
The layoffs at Ruffwear will enable the company to step back and take stock of the business, Hill said. The company employs about 100 people, Hill said.
Ruffwear was founded in 1994 in Riverside, California, by Patrick Kruse, with a collapsible dog bowl as its first product. Kruse moved the small business to dog-friendly Bend in 1998. From the beginning, the company was all about making products for active people with active dogs. Some of the products include flotation jackets, collapsible water bowls, booties and windbreakers.
“Market conditions have absolutely whipsawed companies for not having enough and now having too much (inventory),” Laurence said. “Now (businesses) have to right size their companies." Laurence said. "It makes total sense. The effects are hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.