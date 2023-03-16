Ruffwear

Ruffwear, the Bend dog outdoor gear company, has laid off 13% of its workforce, resulting in the elimination of 11 positions.

This is the first layoff in the company's nearly 30 years in business. Rising inflation affecting consumer spending and supply chain issues are the chief reasons for the layoffs that were announced on Tuesday, said Brandan Hill, Ruffwear president.

