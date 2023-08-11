As a visual artist, an educator and a small-business owner, Lieve Maas wants to help other business owners.
This fall, she will teach a course on business design at Central Oregon Community College that will give small-business owners the tools to either launch or rebrand their businesses.
Keri Podell, program manager for COCC’s Center for Business, Industry and Professional Development, often has community members who are interested in teaching or guest lecturing reach out to the center. That is what Maas did. She said Maas’ course immediately caught her attention.
“Her images, and the way that she lectures, her teaching experience and her vision for the program just resonated with everyone,” she said. “It’s a real opportunity for her and the community.”
Originally born in Amsterdam, Maas worked as a graphic and book designer before moving to Portland and setting up her own book-design business for self-published authors: Bright Light Graphics. Over time, she’s added brand identity design and web design to her offerings.
Now, Maas, who lives in Bend, wants entrepreneurs to understand how to set up a business.
“(I want) to create a program, something to help clients to get more of the clarity, more understanding, about what it is that they do, and what it is that they want to do with their business,” she said.
The COCC center is focused on business and workforce courses, including classes open to anyone who wants to have advanced career skills. Podell’s goal for the small-business development center is to ensure locals teach in order to share their knowledge with the rest of the Bend community.
“I love that she approaches it from a storytelling lens,” said Podell. “That was kind of the tagline that really caught me with Lieve’s class: This is a process, a journey, a story, and it’s personal. And it needs to be, in order for you to feel like this is your career and you’re designing it.”
Maas comes from a family of educators, and said there is a desire to educate in her DNA.
She developed the course over several years, and has done many test runs. Maas has also offered the course as a multiday immersive seminar. The course that will run at COCC was specifically designed for the college.
“When I offered this program as a pilot, the feedback that I got immediately from COCC was that this was a missing link, this completely different approach to how to set up your business and how to set up a business plan,” said Maas.
The course will run for four weeks, with four classes total. In the first class, students will create a mind map of where they’d like to go with their businesses, said Maas.
Students will be working in teams of three, so they can collaborate and support each other. Students will also take the time for self-introspection, as well as to figure out their audiences.
Maas said an important aspect to her course is that students can come back to what she teaches if they need to redefine or reassess their businesses.
“You put it together now, but then you continue to test your story, you continue to test how people respond, how this fits with your company’s values, mission and vision,” said Maas.
“Without a mission statement, without a vision statement, you’re just not really able to understand where you’re going to go.”
Maas hopes her students gain clarity over their mission and vision of who their clients are.
She’s partly letting students work together in the hope that these new business owners will continue to stay connected and will support each other when they need it, even after the class is over.
“One of the wonderful things...is that Bend is a very entrepreneurial place,” said Maas. “A smaller community means that it’s easier to continue to stay connected with other people.”
The class is offered for $259, and sign-ups are still open. It will run on Thursday evenings from Sept. 14 to Oct. 5.
