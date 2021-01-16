At several bus stops around Bend, riders will find an unusual feature: lawn or dining room chairs.
Andrea Breault, the transportation director for Cascades East Transit, said while she has seen people make personal additions to bus stops in her many years of working in transportation, people bringing their own chairs is something she hadn’t seen before.
"It's not odd, but I will say a bike lock with a plastic chair...I haven't seen that one," Breault said.
The chairs have organically appeared to make up for the fact that several bus stops in Bend don’t have benches or other places for riders to sit. This is in part because in the past it has been logistically difficult to get city approval to add something like a bench, or a bus shelter, Breault said.
But CET is hoping to change that by amending an agreement the agency has with the city, Breault said. The change could allow CET to quickly improve more than 50 bus stops that are without shelters or benches.
Of the roughly 200 bus stops in Bend, about 100 have benches or shelters, she said.
“I'm really excited because it's such a quick and easy fix that makes the experience of taking transit better," Breault said.
Currently, if CET wants to put in a bench or add a shelter to a stop it needs to get a permit to work in the city’s right of way. The permit process requires a site plan, as well as traffic and safety plans, which requires software and staffing CET can’t afford to have.
The permit process could take three to four months before a bench could even be installed, Breault said.
“'Inherently, a lot of those necessary requirements to just put in a bench deterred us from doing so because we'd get stuck at the permit office," Breault said.
An amendment to the current agreement, which allows CET to work in the city’s right of way, would allow the transit agency to quickly install benches and shelters that have been sitting unused in their storage for years, Breault said.
“They take only 10 minutes to install,” Breault said.
Susanna Julber, a senior project and policy manager at the city, said the reason CET currently has to go through this permit process is because the city only has one path to allow construction of any kind in the city’s right of way.
Conversations about making the process less onerous for the transit agency came up when the city was working with CET on renewing the agreement, Julber said.
“We’ve continued to evolve and look at our processes,” Julber said.
Breault said she hopes the amendment is approved in the next few months.
