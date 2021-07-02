Bus routes will be less frequent in Bend starting Monday due to a driver shortage, according to Cascades East Transit.
The agency, which operates public transit for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties as well as the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, announced Friday that Bend will switch to the agency's Saturday schedule for every day of the week until more drivers can be hired.
Running a Saturday schedule means there will be fewer bus routes in the early morning and evening, and the time between buses will double, from one half hour to an hour, said Derek Hofbauer, the transit agency’s outreach and engagement administrator.
Hofbauer said CET is having a hard time recruiting and retaining employees. Going down to a Saturday schedule was the best way to still provide service under the constraints of a limited staff, he said. For perspective, CET only needs eight drivers on a Saturday instead of 16 on a weekday.
“We’re experiencing the same pain as other businesses,” he said.
One route in Bend, Route 10, will be suspended altogether. Bus stops on SW Simpson Avenue, SW Columbia Street, SW Century Drive and SW Colorado Avenue will be closed starting Monday.
Recreational services such as Ride the River and routes to Lava Butte, are still fully in service.
Hofbauer said due to the pandemic, ridership in general is still 50% lower than it was pre-pandemic. But as COVID-19 restrictions lift and more people go back to work, CET hopes to hire more drivers and increase the frequency of service by August, he said.
The agency already has increased its wages for bus drivers up to $18 an hour, Hofbauer said.
For more information about schedules for Bend routes, go to www.cascadeseasttransit.com/Bend.
A transit vehicle will be at Hawthorne Station on weekdays between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to provide free rides to riders arriving by Community Connector buses from outlying cities who need to reach their final destinations within Bend, according to CET.
Bus driver positions and application materials can be found at www.coic.org/careers.
