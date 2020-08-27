A Bend bus driver has been charged with assault for putting a passenger in a chokehold after forcing the man off the bus for not wearing shoes.
The Aug. 20 incident has angered members of Central Oregon’s Black Lives Matter community because the passenger, Dorian Alstott, is Black and the driver, Michael Brinster, is white, and responding Bend Police officers arrested Alstott but not Brinster.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Thursday that after viewing security camera footage from the bus he decided to charge Brinster with fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
“There is no place in society for conduct like this,” Hummel said. “The fact this happened on a transit bus that regularly serves many of our most vulnerable residents is disheartening.”
Police were called to a disturbance aboard a Cascade East Transit bus at the Hawthorne Station around 7 p.m.
According to Hummel, Alstott had attempted to board the bus without shoes but was stopped by Brinster. Alstott, who is referred to by police as a transient in court records, put on socks.
The security camera footage released Thursday picks up right as Alstott attempts to board with socks on. Alstott sits alone on the bus as Brinster tells him to leave.
Brinster put Alstott in a chokehold and forcibly removed him from the bus, which he called “my bus,” and placed Alstott on the ground outside, the footage shows.
“I need help!” Brinster yells into his phone.
“Yeah you do,” Alstott replied.Alstott continued to argue with Brinster, standing in the doorway of the bus, and at one point pulled out a large knife he had with him. He eventually spits on the bus driver.
Bend Police officers responded and arrested Alstott for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated harassment and menacing. They were not able to immediately view the security footage, Hummel said.
Brinster is employed by Para-Transit Services, which operates on behalf of Cascade East Transit.
Brinster has three felony convictions on his Oregon criminal record. In 2012, he was arrested in Multnomah County for 23 felonies, including criminal mistreatment and theft. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years probation, the entirety of which he served while living in his parents house in Bend, according to court records.
Tammy Baney, executive director for the Central Oregon Health Council, which oversees CET, said there is no policy against not wearing shoes on CET buses. A policy requiring closed-toed shoes was attempted several years ago, but ran against ADA laws, she said.
