The annual Bend Brewfest, the second largest craft beer festival in the Pacific Northwest, will be canceled this year, but will eventually return to Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
The Brewfest, which was held at the amphitheater prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, made its return last spring on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while the amphitheater underwent construction, the Old Mill District said in a news release Friday. More construction is expected to take place this winter and spring.
Last year's Brewfest raised over $15,000 for local organizations, but organizers of the event have opted to postpone the event until the amphitheater reopens.
“We loved the turnout last year and are so thankful we could all get back together again,” said Beau Eastes, Bend Brewfest marketing director. “But to be able to put on the kind of brew festival guests want, we need to wait until it can return to the amphitheater.”
Last year's festival in the Old Mill District took place May 13 and 14, and over 65 breweries and cideries participated. Tens of thousands of people from across the Pacific Northwest attended the event, the release said.
