Bend Brewfest

A volunteer pours a fresh beer at the 2013 Bend Brewfest. 

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

The annual Bend Brewfest, the second largest craft beer festival in the Pacific Northwest, will be canceled this year, but will eventually return to Hayden Homes Amphitheater. 

The Brewfest, which was held at the amphitheater prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, made its return last spring on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while the amphitheater underwent construction, the Old Mill District said in a news release Friday. More construction is expected to take place this winter and spring. 

