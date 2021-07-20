Bend-based G5 Search Marketing Inc. is being acquired by RealPage Inc., a Texas cloud-based real estate software firm, the companies announced early Tuesday afternoon.
RealPage, which was acquired in April by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm based in Texas, is a real estate industry provider of software and data analytics. The publicly traded company plans to combine G5's end-to-end real estate platform to provide a better renter experience for its customers. The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the third quarter 2021.
"We're extremely excited to kick off the next chapter of G5 and the timing has never been better," Dan Hobin, G5 founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "The industry is undergoing a massive transformation and it is time for the next generation of marketing platforms and capabilities.
"I believe we will be a powerhouse in the sector and will set the standard for renter experience and marketing optimization for years to come."
The Bend operations will be retained under the acquisition agreement, the announcement said.
G5 is the among the largest tech employers in Central Oregon, according to Economic Development for Central Oregon. The firm’s head count, around 250 people, has grown by nearly 50 percent since landing a $76 million investment by Pennsylvania-based PeakEquity Partners in 2015.
G5 was founded in 2005 and oversees 8,300 sites specializing in digital marketing for self-storage, apartments and senior-living properties.
Through its platform, customers see an increase in property performance, reduced tenant acquisition costs and minimized friction in the renter experience, according to the company's statement.
RealPage was acquired in an all-cash transaction that valued the firm at approximately $10.2 billion, including net debt, according to the company's website. The acquisition was previously announced in December and stockholders voted their shares in favor of the transaction on March 8, according to the company's website.
"We're thrilled to join forces with the G5 team and welcome them to the RealPage family," Steve Winn, RealPage CEO, said in a prepared statement. "G5 has built an exceptional reputation in the industry."
