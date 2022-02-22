Building an aircraft in normal times always presents some challenges. Try doing it during a global pandemic, a historic shortage of workers and a supply chain meltdown of seismic proportions.
That is just what Doug King and his team of workers at Epic Aircraft have been doing for the past two years on Bend’s eastern outskirts. But while his crew at one point was scaled back to just 50 workers from 300 because of quarantine-related job cuts, Epic is now cranking out more planes than ever, on pace to complete 20 this year and with a target of 40 planes in 2023.
“The pandemic has evolved. At first, it was the world is coming to an end, the sky is falling, and then it started coming back together,” said King, speaking inside Epic’s factory, located next to Bend Municipal Airport. “That was really scary in ‘20. Then it started smoothing out.”
Epic Aircraft is one of several small plane manufacturers in Central Oregon that are churning out aircraft for corporations and private pilots. The company launched in Bend in 2004 as a kit manufacturer and went through bankruptcy in 2009 before being purchased by Russian businessman Vladislav Filev in 2012. Today the company is owned by Cyprus-based MVF Key Investments Ltd., which itself is owned by Filev and his two daughters.
Epic’s plane, the E1000 GX is a high-performance aircraft favored by discerning pilots looking for a top-of-the-line plane. Critics have praised it — it won Flying Magazine’s 2020 Flying Innovation Award and won Plane of the Year by Plane & Pilot website.
The single-engine turboprop has been praised for its speed and maneuverability. It can fly 383 mph and has a range of 1,560 nautical miles. There is room for six adults and 200 pounds of luggage.
The accolades have attracted buyers, and the line to get one is getting longer. Order one of the $4.2 million planes today and delivery will happen sometime in the fall, said King.
While parts shortages can cause headaches, most of the backlog comes down to a shortage of workers to build the planes. The company has gone on a hiring spree — Epic hired 175 people between July and December, but more are needed to reach the level of 40 planes a year.
Many of the new hires work in the parts construction area of the plant, where carbon fiber parts are made from molds — 587 different parts eventually make their way onto the plane.
After the parts are cooked in a giant oven they are glued together. A coat of paint is applied, and then all the components are added to make the finished product. The Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A engine is the most expensive part, and the most sensitive — they are sent one at a time in a truck from Montreal.
“To replace this would cost what a nice house in Bend costs,” said King, looking over one of the engines.
Buyers come to Bend to pick up the E1000 GX and are trained on its features. Some spend a week. Some spend two or three. It depends on their experience. They need to know the plane inside and out in case something goes amiss. It’s not like buying a car and driving it off the lot.
“If anything goes wrong with a car you just stop it by the side of the road and get out,” said King.
While the pandemic has posed its share of challenges, it’s still a labor of love for King, the company’s chief executive since 2010. During the toughest times of the pandemic, King has been out on the factory floor helping to assemble planes.
Last November, King even jumped in an Epic plane and flew to Ohio to get a desperately needed propeller. Worker shortages and surging consumer demand had slowed shipping deliveries and it was unknown how or when the propeller would get to Bend.
“We are going to extreme lengths to solve (the shipping delays). I sometimes get into an airplane myself and fly to someplace to pick something up, to go get a part. I have done that a number of times,” he said.
That’s been a “theme” of the past six months, said King, referring to the late shipments — items don’t turn up on time or are lost altogether. Then there are the frequent “weather delays” even when the weather is not that bad.
“There is a lot of that, so it has caused us to budget more and stock more inventory,” he said.
As for the propeller, King flew it in parts to Redding, California, where a local manufacturer reassembled it, then shipped it on a modified truck to Bend.
King said it has been impossible to predict which items will be hard to get, as the list seems to change by the week.
“This hose was one of the culprits,” said King, pointing out the small black tube attached to an almost complete plane. “And all it is is a vent for the fuel line. There is nothing going through it, but you can’t deliver most of an airplane,” he said, smiling.
Despite the challenges, King said Epic Aircraft is getting over the pandemic hump, and he gives high praise to his employees, and the city of Bend, for getting to this point.
“The talent we have here in Bend is amazing. We are able to fill positions from entry-level to engineering, mostly with people from the area,” said King. “I am proud of Bend.”
