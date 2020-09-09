A fire Monday night destroyed Ron’s Body Shop, at 912 SE Armour Road in Bend.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded at 9:51 p.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof of the shop’s main building.
The roof began to collapse and crews were evacuated from the building, according to the fire department.
Crews remained at the shop for several hours extinguishing the fire, but the collapsed roof made it difficult for them to reach all the hot spots.
The estimated building loss is $1 million and the loss of contents in the building is estimated at $750,000.
The fire is still under investigation.
Bend Fire & Rescue is asking any businesses in the area of the body shop to contact the fire department if they were able to capture video from their security cameras.
