In response to a chlorine supply shortage, the city of Bend is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water use immediately.
A critical chlorine supply issue throughout the West Coast may affect Bend, according to a city press release. The shortage was caused by an equipment failure at a Longview, Washington-based chlorine manufacturing facility.
Drinking water coming out of the tap remains safe to use, according to Michael Buettner, the City of Bend Utility Department Director.
Dan Dennings, the city’s water conservation manager, said the call to reduce water is a preemptive measure, given that the unusually early heat wave hitting Central Oregon this week is expected to drive the demand for water up around the city.
Similar conservation messages go out every summer, Dennings said, but usually later in July or August.
“We’re seeing those peak season triggers happening earlier than normal,” he said.
The city has enough chlorine to last through August if current restricted use remains in place, Dennings said. But the longer the city can keep the demand for water lower, the longer the city’s chlorine supply can last.
“We’re not going to run out of chlorine tomorrow. But it could get out of hand if we don’t put the messaging out and things continue like normal and we see a ramp up in demand.”
About 60% of the city’s water goes to irrigation, Dennings said.
Residents and businesses can reduce water use by irritating landscapes on even or odd days based on your house address, eliminating runoff into the street or sidewalk, or refraining from extra water uses like filing pools or washing cars with a hose.
The Bend Park & Recreation District has already reduced water used for landscaping in parks by 15% and has not turned on water play features for the season, said Julie Brown, the district’s communications and community relations manager.
For more information, visit the city’s website at bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.