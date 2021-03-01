Parent groups representing various Bend-La Pine schools are fundraising for local nonprofit Family Access Network throughout the month of March.
Family Access Network, commonly referred to as FAN, has staff located at schools throughout Central Oregon who connect impoverished students with clothing, school supplies and social services.
"Parents have seen firsthand the way advocates help and inspire the Central Oregon community, which is why FAN was selected as the beneficiary of these unique fundraising efforts in this difficult year," said a press release from Miller Elementary School's parent organization. "Access to the essentials FAN provides is access to hope."
Donations to Family Access Network can be made at its website, or by mailing checks to:
FAN
2125 NE Daggett Lane
Bend, OR 97701
