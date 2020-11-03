A slate of four Democrat-endorsed candidates — Melanie Kebler, Anthony Broadman, Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg — all appear to be defeating their opponents in their races for the Bend City Council, according to initial returns, possibly making the most diverse council in the city’s history.
The new apparent Bend City Council would make history on many fronts. This would be the first time the council has had a female majority, according to former City Recorder Patty Stell.
This would also the first time a woman of color and openly queer person has been elected to the Bend City Council.
For Position No. 1, Kebler, a victims rights attorney, had roughly 62% of the vote, while incumbent Justin Livingston had about 37%, according to initial returns.
Kebler said she was excited about the early returns, and believes voters resonated with her campaign based around social equity, addressing climate change, housing and more.
For Position No. 2, which is currently held by Councilor Bill Moseley, Broadman, an indigenous rights attorney, appeared to be winning in a landslide, with roughly 80% of the votes. August Paul Johnson, a deli clerk and Broadman’s opponent, had about 19% of the vote, according to early returns.
Broadman attributes his unofficial, preliminary win to the fact that people resonated with his campaign promise to improve Bend’s transportation network.
“These aren’t red issues. These aren’t blue issues,” Broadman said. “These are Bend issues, and everyone aggress we need pragmatic solutions.”
The race for Position No. 3 appeared to put Perkins, a founder of the nonprofit Embrace Bend, in the lead with about 54% of the vote. Incumbent Chris Piper looks to come in second with roughly 38% of the vote. Ron “Rondo” Boozell, a long-time politics watcher in Bend, was trailing in third place with about 8% of the vote, according to initial returns.
“I think that people are tired of seeing special interests try to buy seats,” Perkins said, referring to Piper, who received significant dollars from real estate and small business political action committees. “I ran on a platform of representing the people of Bend, and that’s what I intend to do should I win this seat.”
For Position No. 4, which is currently held by Councilor Bruce Abernethy, Schenkelberg, a mental health counselor, appeared to take the lead with about 60% of the vote. Her challenger, Michael Hughes, a hemp farmer and lawyer, had roughly 31% of the vote, according to initial results. Anon “Bubba” Walters garnered roughly 9%.
Schenkelberg will likely be Bend’s first openly queer councilor, as well as the council’s first woman of color. She sees her preliminary win as a sign that Bend is hungry for diversity and change.
“I’m feeling really strong and feeling excited to represent a lot of people in Bend who have not been represented in Bend ever,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.