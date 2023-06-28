Bend-Redmond area ranked best-performing small metro area third year in a row (copy)
The Bend-Redmond area was ranked No. 5 in a recent 2023 Milken Institute Best Performing Cities index, up from last year's No. 10 ranking.

There was a time when Bend ranked No. 1 for its strong job and wage growth and robust high-tech presence. But in 2021, the region sunk to No. 13 because of housing affordability and broadband access. The institute's rankings spotlight how small cities generate the bulk of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the Milken Institute.

