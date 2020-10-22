The city of Bend declared a weather emergency that allows the use of alternative shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging when temperatures are below 25 degrees and all existing shelters are at capacity.
The forecast this weekend calls for a low temperature of 13 degrees Saturday night and 17 degrees Sunday night.
Due to the cold weather, the city expects local shelters to be full.
Any alternative shelter would have to complete a fire safety inspection and fix safety issues prior to providing overnight lodging, according to the city.
The emergency declaration is in effect through March 31, 2021.
