Aircraft are relocating to accommodate a paving project at Bend Municipal Airport, which will be closed for 10 days beginning Wednesday for repaving and repairs. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Bend Municipal Airport will close for 10 days beginning Wednesday for repaving and repairs. The first phase of the $1.8 million project will cease airport operations until Sept. 16 and require active air operations to move to other regional airfields.

Private air services, manufacturers and flight schools began moving to area airports including Redmond, Sunriver, Prineville and Madras on Tuesday morning, said Tracy Williams, Bend airport manager. They had until midnight to do so. Most operations that require active flights are moving to Redmond, Williams said.

