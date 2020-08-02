Ryan Neil was already facing tough decisions about his new business when the pandemic arrived. This spring, Neil questioned whether it was worth the risk to launch his flight school — Specialized Aero Works — at the Bend Airport during a pandemic. He ultimately decided to move forward, only to find out on June 30 that his rent was going up by 42% starting in August.
Between the hangar space and the office space he rents at the city-owned airport, his expenses will be going up $250 a month, Neil said.
For a new business, already struggling with how to navigate the pandemic, the increase feels like another blow, Neil said.
“We feel slightly betrayed by (the) Bend Airport and management,” Neil said.
Neil is one of many tenants at the Bend Airport frustrated with how the city raised rates after seeing only roughly 3% increases in rent for years.
At the end of June, most businesses and private pilots who rent hangars at the airport were notified of rent increases between 21% and 41%, according to city documents.
The Bend Airport, which sits about six miles northeast of town, is the third-busiest airport in the state of Oregon, with 167,000 take offs and landings a year, according to city data.
The Oregon Pilots Association, which represents some of the tenants at the airport, is asking the city to pause a rent increase scheduled to begin Saturday, arguing that the increase is unfair and in violation of Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
Kim Muinch, the director of the Oregon Pilots Association’s Central and Eastern district, rents a hangar for his personal plane at the airport, and saw his own rent go up by 100%, though he said that percentage was an anomaly.
He argues the city did not allow for adequate public comment about the rate increase before adopting it, and the city is in violation of federal guidelines that say that general aviation airports that receive federal grant money cannot receive a revenue surplus — basically meaning, the city can’t make a profit from the airport.
Muinch said the city hired a consultant to determine what fair market rates would be for property at the airport, versus doing an appraisal of what it costs to actually run the airport.
“Just like our roads and highways, (general aviation airports) are supposed to serve the public,” Muinch said. “In this case, the flying public.”
But Tracy Williams, the Bend Airport manager, and Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director who served as an interim manager until Williams arrived in April, firmly dispute that the city is violating any FAA regulations. Both said it is standard procedure for a city to have a rate structure to make the airport be as self sufficient as possible.
Allen Kenitzer, a spokesperson with FAA, also said in order to keep federal grants, airports must maintain a fee structure that makes the airport financially self-sustaining.
Kenitzer also said when setting rates at an airport, hangars and aviation offices may be rented at a fair market rate, but those rents are not required to be higher than a level that reflects the cost of services and facilities.
“The FAA will not ordinarily investigate the reasonableness of an airport’s hangar fees absent evidence of a progressive accumulation of surplus aeronautical revenues,” Kenitzer wrote in an email.
In the city of Bend, the opposite has been happening for years, Eagan said. The city has subsidized the airport with roughly $30,000 out of the city’s general fund, which is generally made up of property tax revenue, Eagan said.
Other than the fact that it is standard for airports to do appraisals every five years, one of the reasons the city made sure to do market rate increases this year was because of a financial forecast that showed the airport was going to need $800,000 in subsidy over six years to maintain the airport, Eagan said.
“We have an obligation to maintain this facility in the long term,” Eagan said.
While there are examples of rents going up by $100 or more for some, for many the reality of the increase is more like $36 more a month, Eagan said.
“I think some of the portrayal of rental increases as percentages are not all the time the right metric,” she said.
The increase in fees is expected to bring in about $45,000 more a year, Williams said, and go toward deferred maintenance at the airport.
There was technically proper notification about the appraisal and the rent increase and a time to give public comment during a budget committee meeting, which adopted the increase on June 17, Eagan said. But Eagan and Williams said they recognized communication about the increase could have been better.
“There was a lesson learned in this,” Williams said. “I certainly understand the tenants frustration of not being at least notified that this appraisal was being conducted or going before council.”
But for Alan Smith, who has been an airport tenant for the past two years, it may be too late. After being notified that his rent was going to be raised $100, Smith, who is retired and living on a fixed income, has come to the conclusion that his hobby of flying may no longer be sustainable.
Smith said he built his plane from a kit with his brother 15 years ago as a way to celebrate his brother successfully getting through chemotherapy and radiation treatment for non hodgkin’s lymphoma. Flying is something he does to relieve his stress, he said.
But with few options to put his plane somewhere else with only a month’s notice, Smith may now give up flying and donate his plane.
The hangar rent, he said, is his greatest expense.
“It’s not like selling a car, where you run it on craigslist and sell it to someone with cash ... it’s a lengthy process,” Smith said. “There aren’t any good options.”
