The Stillwater Crossing affordable housing apartments under construction at the south end of Bend in October.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The City of Bend set out to get 1,000 affordable housing units started by the end of 2023. The city said it is 80% of the way to meeting the goal of having that many finished, funded or in the permitting process, but only 214 affordable housing units have actually been built.

The rest are stranded in a clogged permitting process.

