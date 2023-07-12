Oregon is spending $10 million to increase the availability of childcare facilities at affordable housing developments.
Build Up Oregon, a partnership between Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Department of Early Learning and Care, plans on allocating funds to support 600 early education and childcare centers in low income housing projects across the state.
“I think for too long early child education and affordable housing has worked in silos, but each has served the same population,” said Jackie Keogh, the executive director of RootedHomes, which builds affordable housing developments in Bend.
Many Oregonians face barriers to affordable housing and early childcare facilities. For parents of young children, Oregon is considered a childcare desert, where the demand for childcare facilities far exceeds availability in every county. For every six infants and toddlers, there is only one available slot across Oregon’s childcare centers, according to research from Oregon State University.
The state funding is earmarked for affordable housing developments to build standalone childcare facilities, and because the program relies upon developments to apply for access to the funds, it’s currently unclear how the funds will be distributed across the state.
RootedHomes, formerly known as Kôr Community Land Trust, has created four affordable housing developments — Crescita, Poplar, Simpson, Kôrazón — but none of them has a dedicated child care facility. However, Keogh said the developer recognized the need for quality childcare in its communities.
“It’s about time that there are programs and incentives now being put in place to incentivize affordable housing developers to put child care facilities in their units,” Keogh said.
Even for families in higher tax brackets, childcare is difficult to access, said Katie Brandow, the founder of the School of Enrichment, an early childhood education program in Bend.
“The cost of childcare is expensive, even for families that are high earners,” Brandow said. “To hire and retain staff that are high quality and high caliber, and to have a safe environment and building, that is expensive in itself. There is not a substantial profit in childcare.”
Public funding is heavily relied upon to support early childhood education facilities in Oregon. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average cost of childcare for an infant is $13,616 annually.
The Department of Early Learning and Care is a new state agency, having just become operational either this month. State lawmakers voted on combining the branch of the Department of Education that focused on early learning and childhood development, with the Employment Related Day Care program from the Department of Human Services.
For David Mandell, the chief of policy and research at the Department of Early Learning and Care, the merging of the two departments into a single agency was an exciting step forward. He hopes that the emphasis on collaboration between different stakeholders will encourage officials to think more creatively and effectively on solving the problems facing Oregon’s families.
“Young children and their families have really broad needs, so it’s not just one sector or one system, or one agency that’s really going to address those needs,” said Mandell.
The program is still in its early planning stages, said Mandell, and while the goal is to establish 600 early education and childcare facilities, it’s unclear how many children those 600 facilities will be able to support. The number of children that are allowed to enroll in a given early education facility is dependent on safety and licensing requirements.
For Keogh, providing both childcare and housing helps alleviate some of the biggest challenges for community members and families in Bend.
“What we’ve heard from our community is that affordable housing, closely followed by childcare, are two of the biggest barriers for retention of our essential workers and long term community members,” Keogh said. “Let’s not make it harder to build childcare. Let’s make it easier by looking at the barriers in our state and in Central Oregon, and breaking those down.”
