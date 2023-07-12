Oregon is spending $10 million to increase the availability of childcare facilities at affordable housing developments.

Build Up Oregon, a partnership between Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Department of Early Learning and Care, plans on allocating funds to support 600 early education and childcare centers in low income housing projects across the state.

