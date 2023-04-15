bend pre-approved adu plans

Under a new city program, Bend property owners wanting to build an accessory dwelling unit on their property can streamline the permitting process by using this pre-approved plan. The plans can't be changed but owners can choose between two roof options.

 City of Bend

If you’re looking to add an extra bedroom to your property, building a certain kind of tiny home in Bend just got one step easier.

The city on Thursday announced a program for accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, that are built with pre-approved plans. The program offers property owners the option to skip a step of the permitting process if they use the city’s free plug-and-play set of plans instead of going to a designer to get custom plans.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.