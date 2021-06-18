The Bend City Council approved a new $927.7 million budget for the next two years, which includes fee increases for things like utilities and system development charges.
On Wednesday, the council officially approved a 3% increase for water rates, a 2.5% increase for sewer rates and 7% increase for stormwater rates. The increases are generally to keep up with the cost of maintaining and improving this infrastructure, according to budget documents.
System development charges, which are fees developers pay to help pay for the infrastructure needed in the city, are increasing 5%. Planning fees are also going up 6% to handle the "increased complexity and nature of applications," according to budget documents.
The budget includes $124 million for the city's general fund — the money over which the council has the most discretion, because it is not already earmarked with a specific purpose.
Of that money, about $3 million will go toward addressing council priorities. About 40% of this money, or $1.25 million, will go toward addressing the city's housing shortage, which includes homelessness as a priority.
The council has a goal to build 1,000 units of deed restricted affordable housing and to create housing or facilities to house 500 homeless individuals on a temporary or permanent basis.
The budget also includes $275,000 to remove barriers to participation on city committees as well as to provide equitable access to council meetings, according to budget documents.
Full budget documents can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/budget.
