For the last 10 months, and especially Tuesday, Josie Stanfield got a knot in her stomach when she thought of the message a jury would send if it acquitted the killer of George Floyd.
It would have meant her voice, as well as those of other social justice activists, would have gone unheard. It would have reflected racism still in the legal system.
Instead, she felt relief when the guilty verdict was announced Tuesday for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed Floyd May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, for more than nine minutes.
“Right now, it is a lot to process, and we feel relieved, shocked, hopeful, and ready to fight for the next black life,” said Stanfield, the leader of the Central Oregon Diversity Project.
Floyd’s death motivated Stanfield to speak out. Stanfield and other activists led several protests across the region last year, including in Bend and Prineville.
The first protest March 30, 2020, in Bend drew hundreds of people who marched through downtown streets. Similar protests against racial inequality and police brutality continued almost weekly throughout the summer.
“We know that the fight doesn’t end now and that we have more work to do to prevent more black deaths in the future,” said Stanfield, who joined a small gathering in downtown Bend on Tuesday to share thoughts and feelings on the verdict.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who called for criminal justice reform in Oregon and across the nation after Floyd’s killing, said Tuesday it would have been an injustice if Chauvin was found not guilty.
“If there was not a conviction in that case, that would be saying to America that officers are above the law,” Hummel said.
Hummel considered the case as clear cut as possible. Hummel said he would have charged an officer, or any citizen, in Deschutes County for the same actions Chauvin committed.
“Justice was done,” Hummel said. “Our country needed that verdict.”
Since the murder of Floyd last year, high school students in Bend have been leading protests against police brutality. Some joined existing local activist groups, while others formed their own group, Bend 4 BLM.
One of those students is Maxwell Friedman, a junior at Bend High School and member of Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. Friedman was relieved when his mother texted him about Chauvin’s conviction. But he also knows this isn't the end of fighting against police brutality.
“It’s good to see progress and justice rightfully served, but George Floyd is still dead,” said Friedman, 17. “A lot of people were killed, and their murderers … returned to the (police) force, business as usual.”
Friedman, who is Black and Jewish, also noted that it’s traumatizing to constantly see police killings of young Black men in the news. He pointed out that during the Chauvin trial, police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, shot and killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright.
“I’m still going to keep fighting, because I don’t know the day that my name might be a headline,” Friedman said. “Being a minority in this country ... we see people like us get killed every day. It’s crippling.”
Bend 4 BLM co-founder — Bend High School senior Jade Jager — said she heard of the Chauvin verdict from her history teacher Tuesday afternoon. She was happy with the news, but like Friedman, acknowledged the fight against police brutality isn't over yet.
“Chauvin was convicted, but there are still so many police out there that hurt people and justice was not served,” said Jager, 17.
Even though Chauvin has been convicted, Jager believes anti-racist activism will continue in Bend. Although Bend 4 BLM didn’t have events planned after the trial ended Tuesday, she hoped to organize something in the near future.
“As a whole, our generation is definitely paying attention to these events,” Jager said.
Jace Bracelin, a junior at Summit High School and Bend 4 BLM member, said he felt conflicted about Chauvin’s conviction.
On one hand, he was happy that Floyd’s killer was going to prison. But Bracelin also believes that Chauvin was convicted not necessarily to serve justice, but more to avoid riots and public pushback.
“If it wasn’t as publicized as it was, he would’ve 100% gotten away with it,” said Bracelin, 17. “It’s certainly a victory, but all considered, it feels conciliatory.”
