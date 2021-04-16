In 1984, Becky Johnson began her tenure at Oregon State University as an assistant forestry professor.
Thirty-seven years and many career advancements later, Johnson — currently serving as the vice president of OSU-Cascades in Bend — will become the first woman to lead OSU in the university's 156-year history.
The OSU Board of Trustees named Johnson, 65, the interim president of OSU during a Friday afternoon meeting.
This caps a long career at the university for Johnson, who has led Oregon State University-Cascades since 2008. During those 13 years, she transformed a tiny branch school into Oregon's fastest-growing university, and the first four-year university in Central Oregon.
In 2016, Johnson oversaw the opening of OSU-Cascades' sprawling new campus in southwest Bend, complete with a dorm building, cafeteria and an entire classroom building. The university's enrollment also tripled under Johnson's tenure, and new students continued to flock to the Bend campus even during during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
“Becky is the perfect leader for this role at this time," board chair Rani Borkar said during the meeting. "She’s an extremely seasoned, capable leader, a thoughtful listener, a strong communicator and a good decision maker with deep institutional credibility.”
Ten different public commenters, from inside and outside OSU, also had nothing but support for Johnson.
Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, told the board of trustees that Johnson helped develop a strong workforce for the Bend area.
“It’s a great loss for Central Oregon, and a great gain ... for the rest of the state and the country," Brooks said of Johnson's appointment.
Starting May 1, Johnson will serve as interim president for a year while the university finds a permanent new president to replace F. King Alexander. Alexander resigned on March 23 after reports showed he mishandled sexual misconduct cases during his time as the president of Louisiana State University, where he worked before coming to Corvallis.
Johnson will earn a base salary of $320,076 from the university, plus $229,932 from the Oregon State University Foundation, resulting in a combined annual salary of $550,008, according to a draft employment agreement from OSU.
At the time of his departure, Alexander's combined salary from the university and foundation was $630,000, according to OSU spokesperson Steve Clark.
Johnson was born in Racine, Wisconsin, but spent much of her childhood in the state's second-largest city, Madison. Her summer weekends spent at her family's lake house in northern Wisconsin instilled a love of outdoor activities that she still has to this day. And like most Wisconsinites, Johnson is a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers football team.
After earning her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977, Johnson remained in the Midwest and earned her master's and doctorate degrees in agricultural economics at Michigan State University. Five years later, she began teaching at OSU.
Johnson currently lives in Bend, with her partner Lori Elkins, two cats, and a Chocolate Labrador Retriever named Dally.
Jane Reynolds — OSU-Cascades' director of enrollment services and student success — has worked alongside Johnson since 2008 and says she's a good choice.
"She's a visionary leader," she said. "It's been a pleasure to work with her all these years."
Johnson's strengths are collaborating well with other university staff, having big goals and being able to easily convince potential fundraisers to contribute to those goals, Reynolds told The Bulletin.
“She’s fantastic at sharing her vision (with outsiders) — here’s where we're going, here’s how we’re going to get there, and here’s how you can support these plans," Reynolds said.
Since 2008, Johnson has raised $74.3 million in funding to build OSU-Cascades' campus, according to university data.
Johnson's proposed employment agreement with OSU states that once her year-long tenure as interim president ends, she may return to OSU-Cascades as a professor in the forest ecosystems and society department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.