Lisa Birk

Bear Creek Elementary School Principal Lisa Birk was named distinguished administrator of the year by Bend-La Pine Schools. 

Lisa Birk, the principal of Bear Creek Elementary School, was named distinguished administrator of the year for Bend-La Pine Schools in a surprise ceremony on Thursday. 

Birk has worked for the district for 15 years, including stints as an assistant principal at Bear Creek and Pacific Crest Middle Schools and as principal of both schools, Bend-La Pine Schools said in a news release Thursday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.