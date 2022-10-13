Lisa Birk, the principal of Bear Creek Elementary School, was named distinguished administrator of the year for Bend-La Pine Schools in a surprise ceremony on Thursday.
Birk has worked for the district for 15 years, including stints as an assistant principal at Bear Creek and Pacific Crest Middle Schools and as principal of both schools, Bend-La Pine Schools said in a news release Thursday.
“Lisa Birk is an incredible advocate for students. She understands that all students deserve the very best — the best spaces to learn in, the best teaching and the best access to learning,” Steven Cook, the district's superintendent, said.
To celebrate the honor, students gathered in the school's media center and sang the school song, which Birk wrote. Birk then traveled with her students through the hallways as students and staff lined the hallways cheering and applauding.
“I love being a principal here. The kids are so excited and happy and interesting and funny and this place is really special,” Birk said.
The award was sponsored by Mid Oregon Credit Union, and Birk received $500 to use for her school, the release added.
