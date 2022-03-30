prineville police
Three Barnes Butte Elementary School staffers suffered “minor injuries” while trying to restrain an emotionally distraught student Wednesday morning, according to Crook County School District spokesperson Jason Carr.

Prineville Police were called to the school to help calm the student, who was later taken to a hospital “for professional help,” according to a press release from the district.

The district did not disclose any information about the student due to student privacy laws. No details about the injuries to the staffers were released.

Carr said he did not know what prompted the incident. Carr said the student became difficult to physically handle as the incident devolved into a “scuffle,” but stopped short of saying the student acted violently.

“No other students were involved or injured as the situation was successfully resolved with the help of law enforcement,” the district said in a press release. Local paramedics and the Best Care Crisis Response Team provided added support during the incident, Carr said.

