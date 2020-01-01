A fire at a rural Washington County farm and winery destroyed a barn, sent one person to the hospital and displaced five horses on New Year’s Eve, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

The Cornelius Fire Department responded Tuesday to A Blooming Hill Vineyard . A fire had started inside a 7,000-square-foot barn and had spread in 25-mph winds. The barn is used to make wine and to board five horses. It was part of the Quilt Barn Trail of Oregon’s Tualatin Valley.

Crews were able to get all five horses out of the barn, but a vineyard employee was taken to the hospital for breathing problems from the smoke. The cause is under investigation.

On the winery’s Facebook page, the owners wrote, “We are safe and the horses are safe. ... Think warm thoughts for the horses in the pasture tonight and for our barn kitty. We know she probably fled and hope she comes back.”

Crews were able to extinguish most of the flames within an hour but spent several more hours putting out hotspots. The Forest Grove Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.