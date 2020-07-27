Earlier this month, a Central Oregon Community College program that gives free clothes to students in need received $100,000 worth of clothes from Banana Republic.
The program, named Clothing Connection, founded in 2016, gives free clothes to COCC students for job interviews, work sites and classrooms. This provides a necessity for these students and gives them confidence as they begin their adult lives, said Angie Cole, a co-founder of the program and an instructor at the college.
"We know when their basic needs are met, they’re much more likely to achieve their academic goals," she said.
Clothing Connection rarely obtained clothes that weren't used donations from COCC staff and faculty, Cole said. So receiving about 60 boxes filled with unworn clothes from a major high-end retailer was huge, she said.
"It really elevates what we can do with Clothing Connection in the coming year," Cole said. "We’re excited to meet the needs of students in years to come.”
As of now, the program is only on COCC's Bend campus, but the extra clothes should allow Clothing Connection to expand to the college's other campuses in Madras, Redmond and Prineville, Cole said.
The manager of the Banana Republic store in Bend declined to comment, citing corporate policy.
The clothing chain partnered this summer with clothing nonprofit Delivering Good to donate $20 million worth of clothing around the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, according to a company press release.
The Rotary Club of Bend-Mt. Bachelor helped ensure the COCC program received the clothing, and delivered the 60 boxes to the college, Cole said.
John Sorlie, president of the Rotary Club of Bend-Mt. Bachelor, did not respond to a request for comment.
Cole had nothing but praise for the local Rotary Club and Banana Republic for the clothing donation.
"They were very generous, and we appreciate it," she said.
