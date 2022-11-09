vco
Michael Lui works with the ballet-sorting machine Monday at the Deschutes County Clerk's Office in Bend.  

As of Wednesday, one day after Election Day, around 60.5% of eligible voters in Oregon showed up to vote on or before Tuesday. In Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, turnout remained below 70% of eligible voters, which is not what local election officials hoped.

In Jefferson County, around 58% of eligible ballots were returned, according to data from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke said she was "a little disappointed" with the voter turnout, but election workers are continuing to process ballots. The majority of returns in Jefferson County were from registered Republicans. The same was true for Crook County, where about 56% of ballots sent out were returned as of Wednesday morning.

