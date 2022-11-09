As of Wednesday, one day after Election Day, around 60.5% of eligible voters in Oregon showed up to vote on or before Tuesday. In Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, turnout remained below 70% of eligible voters, which is not what local election officials hoped.
In Jefferson County, around 58% of eligible ballots were returned, according to data from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke said she was "a little disappointed" with the voter turnout, but election workers are continuing to process ballots. The majority of returns in Jefferson County were from registered Republicans. The same was true for Crook County, where about 56% of ballots sent out were returned as of Wednesday morning.
"I was hoping Crook County would hit the 70% mark," Cheryl Seely, the Crook County clerk, said in an email.
Seely said voter turnout in Crook County on Election Day was heavier than in the past, which slowed down the ballot counting process.
In Deschutes County, almost 69% of eligible ballots were returned according to reports from the Secretary of State's Office, but Tuesday night's reported election results in the county were based on 65.4% of returns.
Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison said that while he was expecting a higher turnout, especially for a general gubernatorial election, voters showed up like never before on Election Day and the day before. He said the clerk's office received around 20,000 ballots on Monday and almost 25,000 on Tuesday.
"They did come out in droves on Monday and Tuesday. We received more ballots on those two days than we ever have in a two-day span by far," Dennison told The Bulletin.
Turnout was fairly equal among registered Democrats and Republicans in Deschutes County. But only about half the largest voter group in the county, nonaffiliated voters, turned out to vote, based on preliminary reports.
Ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 will still be counted if they are received by Tuesday, Nov. 15.
